DUMFRIES CARES ACT GRANT PROGRAM

DUMFRIES CARES ACT GRANT PROGRAMThe Town of Dumfries is excited to provide assistance to local organizations to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19. Qualifying organizations are eligible for grants up $10,000.
Please note the following eligibility criteria:
Eligibility Criteria
- For-profit businesses and 501 (c) (3) non-profits shall be eligible. Small businesses in the Hospitality and Entertainment, Retail Trade and Employment, and Administrative Support Services are given preference. This includes, but is not limited to, hotels, restaurants, retail stores, personal services establishments, office and facility support services, and tourism venues.
- Business must have gross receipts of less than $2,500,000 for calendar year 2019.
- Businesses and 501 (c) (3) nonprofits must have a physical location within the Town of Dumfries.
- Businesses must be current on taxes for the most recent tax year and have a valid Town of Dumfries business license.
- Businesses must have experienced a revenue loss of 25% or greater, attributable to COVID-19.
- Business and non-profits must have been in operation within the Town for at least two years.
- Banks and financial institutions
- Franchise businesses, except those that are registered in the State of Virginia and locally owned/operated in Dumfries
- Vape and tobacco retailers
- Adult entertainment businesses
Completed applications with supporting documentation should emailed to PIO@dumfriesva.gov
Applications will be processed as they are received. The last day to apply is Sunday, November 15, 2020.